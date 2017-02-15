Philips ახდენს ჯანმრთელობის დაცვის მომავლის ფორმირებას
წარმოვადგენთ რა ლიდერს ჯანმრთელობის დაცვის სფეროში, ვხელმძღვანელობთ იმ პრინციპით, რომ ჩვენი ყოველდღიური საქმიანობის ცენტრში ყოველთვის პაციენტია. ეწვიეთ Philips-ის საიტს "ჯანმრთელობის დაცვა", რათა მეტი გაიგოთ უახლესი ტექნოლოგიური გადაწყვეტილებების შესახებ ჯანმრთელობის დაცვის სფეროში!
აღმოაჩინეთ თქვენთვის ახალი შესაძლებლობები Philips-თან ერთად! შეუერთდით Philips კლუბს, რათა მიიღოთ ჩვენი სპეციალური წინადადებები, უფასოდ გამოსცადოთ ახალი პროდუქტები და დარწმუნდეთ გაფართოებულ გარანტიაში თქვენს შენაძენზე, აგრეთვე ოპერატიულად მიიღოთ პასუხები ნებისმიერ შეკითხვებზე პროდუქტების შესახებ.
სოციალური პროექტი "#შეამოწმე გული" მოწოდებულია გულ-სისხლძარღვთა დაავადებებით გამოწვეული სიკვდილიანობის პრობლემაზე ყურადღების მისაქცევად. ჩვენი პროექტის გმირების მაგალითზე ჩვენ გიჩვენებთ, რომ თანამედროვე კარდიოლოგიურ გამოკვლევებს და საკუთარი ჯანმრთელობისადმი ყურადღებით მიდგომას შეუძლია დაავადების განვითარების თავიდან არიდება!
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.