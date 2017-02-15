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Philips ახდენს ჯანმრთელობის დაცვის მომავლის ფორმირებას

წარმოვადგენთ რა ლიდერს  ჯანმრთელობის დაცვის სფეროში, ვხელმძღვანელობთ იმ პრინციპით, რომ ჩვენი ყოველდღიური საქმიანობის ცენტრში ყოველთვის პაციენტია. ეწვიეთ Philips-ის საიტს "ჯანმრთელობის დაცვა", რათა მეტი გაიგოთ უახლესი ტექნოლოგიური გადაწყვეტილებების შესახებ ჯანმრთელობის დაცვის სფეროში!

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უპირატესობები Philips კლუბთან

აღმოაჩინეთ თქვენთვის ახალი შესაძლებლობები Philips-თან ერთად! შეუერთდით Philips კლუბს, რათა მიიღოთ ჩვენი სპეციალური წინადადებები, უფასოდ გამოსცადოთ ახალი პროდუქტები და დარწმუნდეთ გაფართოებულ გარანტიაში თქვენს შენაძენზე, აგრეთვე ოპერატიულად მიიღოთ პასუხები ნებისმიერ შეკითხვებზე პროდუქტების შესახებ.

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2017 წელს Philips მოახდენს რევოლუციას, რომელიც გადააბრუნებს მამაკაცების ტრადიციულ წარმოდგენებს პარსვაზე! გამოსცადე Philips OneBlade! უკვე გაქვთ OneBlade? 

მაშინ დაარეგისტრირეთ თქვენი OneBlade საიტზე philips.com/myoneblade და მიიღე 50%-იანი ფასდაკლება შესაცვლელ პირებზე!

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სოციალური პროექტი "#შეამოწმე გული" მოწოდებულია გულ-სისხლძარღვთა დაავადებებით გამოწვეული სიკვდილიანობის პრობლემაზე ყურადღების მისაქცევად. ჩვენი პროექტის გმირების მაგალითზე ჩვენ გიჩვენებთ, რომ თანამედროვე კარდიოლოგიურ გამოკვლევებს და საკუთარი ჯანმრთელობისადმი ყურადღებით მიდგომას შეუძლია დაავადების განვითარების თავიდან არიდება!

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ჩვენ ყოველთვის მზად ვართ დახმარება გაგიწიოთ!

მომხმარებლის სახელმძღვანელოს, ხშირად დასმულ შეკითხვებზე პასუხების და ნაკეთობის პროგრამული უზრუნველყოფის ძებნა

მოძებნეთ პროდუქტის ნომრით.

რეკომენდებული შედეგები
    სად შემიძლია ჩემი მოდელის ნომერი?
    ვიპოვო ჩემი პროდუქტის ნომერი
    სად ვიპოვო ჩემი პროდუქტის ნომერი?

    ჩვენ აღმოვაჩინეთ {number} პროდუქტი, რომელიც თქვენს ქვეყანას გარეთ არის ხელმისაწვდომი, ამიტომ ადგილობრივმა აქციებმა შეიძლება არ გამოიყენონ.

    პროდუქტის ჩვენება დამალვა პროდუქტები

    ძებნის შედეგები {words} ({number} პროდუქცია)

    თქვენი მოდელი მოიძებნა, მაგრამ...

    ეს პროდუქტი მიუწვდომელია თქვენს ქვეყანაში, მაგრამ ჩვენ ვიპოვეთ ის სხვა ქვეყანაში

    გთხოვთ, აირჩიოთ მოდელი პროდუქტის ნომრის ბოლო 2 ციფრის მიხედვით, მაგალითად, RQ1280/21.

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